Lewiston, ID (83501)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.