BOVILL — The Bovill City Council is back in business after Idaho Gov. Brad Little appointed two new members Friday.
Gubernatorial action was needed after three of the four council members resigned earlier this year. Little tabbed Rex Cromer and Diane Holt to fill the vacancies.
Cromer is a retired logger who previously served on the council, as well as a Bovill fire commissioner. Holt is a retired U.S. Postal Service employee.
Their appointments are effective until the Nov. 5 general election, at which time they will need to stand for election. The council has been unable to achieve a quorum since the three incumbents resigned. That move came shortly after Bovill voters approved a mayoral recall.
With the appointment of two new members, the council can now fill the third vacancy itself, as well as the mayoral vacancy. If it goes down that route, those appointees will also have to stand for election in November. Alternatively, the council can handle whatever city business comes up between now and November and let voters decide who should fill the seats.