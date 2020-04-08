BOISE — Ada County has a new county commissioner.
Gov. Brad Little announced his appointment of Meridian resident Patrick Malloy to the position after Rick Visser retired for undisclosed reasons on March 31. Malloy is the first vice chairman of the Ada County Republicans.
Malloy will represent District 2, which covers the northwest corner of Ada County, including Star and Eagle.
It’s not clear when he will start the job, but he said he has already been reading past meeting minutes so he can be up to date on county matters. He will be the only Republican on the three-person commission, but he said he looks forward to working with Kendra Kenyon and Diana Lachiondo, the other two commissioners.
“I’m not going in there as an antagonist,” he told the Statesman in a phone interview. “I’m going in there, and if there are areas I can persuade to perhaps be more conservative than liberal, well then fine, I will do that, but I’m not going in there to be combative with these two gals that have already been doing their jobs.”
Malloy will serve out the term, which ends in January. Ada County spokeswoman Elizabeth Duncan said his salary would be $115,245 annually, but that number would be adjusted to reflect that he wasn’t working the full year.