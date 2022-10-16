No charges or fines will be levied against the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee over its participation with a publication called The People’s Pen after an investigation by the offices of the secretary of state and the attorney general.

Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said while there was one invoice entirely paid by the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee, the office determined the rest of the evidence discovered through the course of an investigation wasn’t strong enough to prove the committee controls and pays for the publication, which would be a violation of Idaho campaign finance law.

Tags

Recommended for you