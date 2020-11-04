GRANGEVILLE — Republicans Ted Lindsley, of Grangeville, and Doug Ulmer, of Kooskia, won their respective races Tuesday in Idaho County with wide leads over their opponents.
With all 28 precincts reporting as of 11:50 p.m., Lindsley, who was running for the second district commission seat, received 7,500 votes, or 82.16 percent, over independent candidate Joe Cladouhos, who got 1,628 votes, or 17.84 percent.
Lindsley thanked his supporters and said he appreciated Cladouhos stepping forward to run for the seat that is being vacated by Mark Frei.
“I hope I can talk to him about some of the things he felt passionate about ... that motivated him to run for county commissioner,” Lindsley said. He added that he is looking forward to being “helpful in the community as far as giving back my time.”
Lindsley, who owns the Super 8 Motel in Grangeville, said being on the commission will be “something new and different. It will certainly be a new part of my life to try to do something different and learn some things.”
Ulmer, a longtime deputy with the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, received 8,024 votes, or 85.74 percent, to best independent candidate Casey Zechmann, who received 1,335 votes, or 14.26 percent. Ulmer defeated incumbent Sheriff Doug Giddings in the Republican primary in May.
“I’m honored that the people of Idaho County gave me the opportunity to be sheriff,” Ulmer said. “I’m going to do everything in my power to protect Idaho County’s way of life and the sheriff’s office will enforce all our laws.”
He thanked the people who supported him, including his wife and family.