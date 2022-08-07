Through his binoculars, 4-year-old Reagan Hofer watched firetrucks crisscross the hill above Lind on Friday afternoon, stopping to hose down hot spots from the fire that nearly burned down his family’s home and threatened the entire town.

The fire was reported just after 11 a.m. Thursday a few miles outside of Lind, a town of 535 people in the middle of Adams County.

Tags

Recommended for you