Lincoln Rendezvous

Nakia Cloud (middle) and Ujin Cardinal demonstrate their traditional dancing techniques for Lincoln Middle School students during the second annual Lincoln Rendezvous at Hells Gate State Park on Wednesday. The event included various stations featuring activities such as archery and disc golf, and learning opportunities such as a play on the history of Lewiston and touring the Jack O’Connor Center.

 August Frank/Tribune

Nakia Cloud (middle) and Ujin Cardinal demonstrate their traditional dancing techniques for Lincoln Middle School students during the second annual Lincoln Rendezvous at Hells Gate State Park on Wednesday. The event included various stations featuring activities such as archery and disc golf, and learning opportunities such as a play on the history of Lewiston and touring the Jack O’Connor Center.

Tags

Recommended for you