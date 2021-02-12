If Abraham Lincoln were alive today, he would have some sage advise for the American people and their elected representatives.
So says David Leroy, a Lewiston High School graduate, former state attorney general and lieutenant governor, who is considered one of Idaho’s leading experts on the 16th president of the United States.
On this, Lincoln’s birthday — he was born Feb. 12, 1809, in Hodgenville, Ky. — Leroy believes Honest Abe “would assure us that even in the worst and most contentious of times, the Union shall and must prevail. He would caution that partisan politics should always be subordinated to the national interest, and he would challenge our current crop of politicians to do more than talk about unity. I believe that he would urge us to concentrate on political priorities that would strengthen the nation and serve the people, putting the problems of the last election swiftly behind us.”
Craig Clohessy: You started lecturing on Lincoln back in 1976. How long have you been interested in all things Lincoln and why?
David Leroy: I’ve been a Lincoln fan for at least 65 years, in part because of my government studies at Lewiston High School and also because as a young man I received a Lincoln campaign token from a friend of my father’s while beginning to collect political memorabilia.
CC: Talk a little bit about Lincoln’s strong ties to Idaho.
DL: Lincoln created Idaho Territory in 1863 in part to assure that this territory remained forever free, subject to the Wilmot Proviso, a federal law that banned the introduction of slavery here. In addition, he was wise to promote the development of our mineral resources to obtain gold and silver minted in San Francisco to help pay the soldiers, buy the bullets and win the Civil War. Therefore, he sent William Wallace, his first territorial governor appointee, to Lewiston to organize the territory. Wallace arrived in early July of 1863 at the same time the Battle of Gettysburg was being fought. Per Lincoln’s instructions, Wallace appointed loyal Union men to county offices, set an election for October of 1863 and made Lewiston a busy, progressive, pioneer capital in the Rocky Mountain West.
CC: You have an extensive collection of memorabilia, some of which you’ve donated to the Lincoln Legacy Museum exhibit there in Boise and also at the Nez Perce County Historical Society here in Lewiston. Do you have one item you treasure above all others?
DL: I’ll mention two. Here in the collection at the Idaho Archives Building with a perfect copy on the wall at the Nez Perce County Historical Museum resides what I regard as the most significant artifact for a former Lewiston resident. It is the appointment of Caleb Lyon as Idaho’s second territorial governor. It is particularly significant to me and to everyone from north Idaho because it was Lyon who stole the capital away from Lewiston and moved it, under very questionable circumstances, to Boise.
I also would count as a great rarity and something with a very personal connection to the tragedy of Lincoln’s death as a lock of his hair taken at the autopsy in the White House on April 15, 1865. That is on display in Boise.
CC: How and when were you able to acquire the lock of Lincoln’s hair?
DL: I purchased that at an auction in Los Angeles. It came out of a museum collection in the Midwest and has, as provenance, the photograph of Lincoln from the period in an original case along with a handwritten note identifying it as taken from Lincoln’s head during the autopsy by the surgeon general of the United States.
CC: Who wrote the best Lincoln biography, and what actor played him best in the movies?
DL: Taking the last first, Daniel Day-Lewis in “Lincoln” is the hands-down best performance. He is Lincoln in that movie. In fact, we liked it so much at the historical society that we obtained a two-minute video with permission from Steven Spielberg, which is projected in the archives exhibit in Boise on a continuous basis. That image of the Lincoln second inaugural being delivered is nearly perfect in representing that momentous event as it happened in 1865.
As to biography, there are only 18,000 books about Lincoln, all of which have some biographical content, including my own authoring which is called “Mr. Lincoln’s Book” and details his efforts to get the Lincoln-Douglas debates published in 1860. However, the best recent Lincoln biography is written by a man named Ron White called “A. Lincoln,” published by Penguin Random House in 2009.
Interestingly, Mr. White’s great-grandfather ran a fruit and produce business in Lewiston during the early 1900s. There are many Lincoln connections to Lewiston, even among current-day bestselling authors. Mr. White hopes one day to come back to Lewiston and give a speech that discusses not only Lincoln, but his personal family history.
CC: Anything else you would like to add?
DL: One of the pleasures of my Lincoln life has been to place and erect two statues of Lincoln at prominent points in Boise to help emphasize the relationship between the 16th president and Idaho Territory. One, the oldest Lincoln statue in the Western United States, was originally dedicated in 1915 and now stands on a pedestal a block in front of the state Capitol building. The second, a seated Lincoln, is in Julia Davis Park in Boise. That one is believed to be the sixth largest statue of Lincoln in the United States. Lincoln would stand 13 feet tall if he were erect. But the first Lincoln statue I ever encountered was in the hallway of my Lewiston High School, and I hope that statue is still prominently displayed among the collections of the school district. Perhaps even in the new high school building.
Clohessy is managing editor of the Lewiston Tribune. He may be contacted at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.
David Leroy
Age: 73
City of residence: Boise; lived in Lewiston from 1947-71.
Title/occupation: Attorney and history advocate.
Family: Wife, Nancy, formerly a Lewiston resident in the 1960s; two children; four grandchildren.
Education: Lewiston High School, class of 1965; University of Idaho Bachelor of Science, 1969; UI Juris Doctorate, 1971; New York University Master’s of Law in Trial Practice, 1972; Honorary Doctor of Law, Lincoln College, Illinois, 1992.
Work history: Private practice in criminal defense, New York City, 1974-79; Idaho attorney general, 1979-83; lieutenant governor of Idaho, 1983-87; Republican nominee for governor, 1986; U.S. nuclear waste negotiator, 1991-94; private law practice in Boise, 1987 to present.
Hobbies/interests: Collecting Lincoln memorabilia and antiquarian books and manuscripts; author, “Mr. Lincoln’s Book,” Oak Knoll Press, 2010; founder of Foundation for Idaho History; principal donor along with wife, Nancy, of 210 Lincoln artifacts to the state’s Lincoln Legacy Museum exhibit at the Idaho Archives Building in Boise; member and donor of Lincoln artifacts to the Nez Perce County Historical Society Museum displays in Lewiston.