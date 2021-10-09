Anglers fishing the Clearwater River will be able to keep just one hatchery steelhead per day when the season opens Friday.
Fisheries managers at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are expecting another poor return of the coveted big B-run fish that pour into the river each fall. The agency is projecting this year’s return of large hatchery steelhead to reach about 7,000 at Lower Granite Dam, the third worst over the previous 10 years with only 2017 and 2019 posting lower numbers. They believe the reduced bag limit will ensure enough steelhead escape the fishery and ultimately reach hatcheries to meet annual spawning goals.
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission cut the bag limit from two fish per day to one per day during a special meeting Friday. When it takes effect next week, the entire state will be operating under the same steelhead bag limit. The commission previously reduced steelhead bag limits on the Snake, Salmon and Little Salmon rivers.
Joe DuPont, regional fisheries manager for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game at Lewiston, said in a steelhead fishery update that the agency believes hatchery spawning goals, known as broodstock, can be met this year without implementing size restrictions.
During previous years with low returns, the agency has cut bag limits and required all fish longer than 28 inches to be released.
DuPont said when the strategy has been deployed, it has been successful in protecting broodstock needs at Clearwater River hatcheries — so much so that bag limits were returned to two fish per day during the spring steelhead seasons. With that in mind, DuPont said the agency recommended, and the commission agreed, to forego length restrictions this year. Doing so will allow more harvest in the fall when steelhead are better table fare. Size restrictions or other changes could be implemented during the spring season if anglers begin to approach the estimated Clearwater River harvest share of about 2,200 steelhead longer than 28 inches.
“Let’s say that by the end of the year we have harvested 1,700 fish. Then we can switch back to the type of season (with length limits) we have had in the past,” he said. “You can start that way or end that way.”
Fisheries managers are expecting a return of about 2,500 wild steelhead to the Clearwater River this year. Wild steelhead are protected as threatened under the Endangered Species Act and must be released by anglers. DuPont said the reduced bag limit on hatchery steelhead will reduce participation in the fishery and thereby lead to fewer incidental catches of wild steelhead.
