Lightning strike causes power surge at Clarkston Heights home

A home in the Clarkston Heights was damaged Sunday afternoon when lightning hit a nearby tree.
The property owner reported a lightning strike and a strong smell of smoke in his home at about 1 p.m. Crews with the Asotin County Fire District No. 1 arrived to find lightning had struck a tree in the front yard.
The incident caused a power surge in the home, which damaged several small appliances.
Firefighters shut off power to the home and used a thermal imaging camera to check for any issues, according to Asotin County Fire Chief Noel Hardin.
“Electricity travels to the ground,” Hardin told the Tribune. “They had underground electricity and we think it surged the power in their house.”
He added there was no actual fire at the incident, although the power surge fried many small appliances. No injuries were reported.
Hardin said he contacted Clearwater Power, who provides service to the home, and they opted not to respond to the home after checking the meter remotely and concluding everything looked fine.
When lighting is in the neighborhood, Hardin says the best thing to do to avoid a power surge is unplug devices like computers, TVs, gaming consoles and other appliances.
“Power surges can damage all kinds of small appliances,” he said. “I’ve even seen them damage refrigerators.”
The thunderstorms that rolled through the region Sunday brought heavy rain, leading to flooding in some areas.
Corporal Josh Arnzen at the Lewiston Police Department said he’d received dozens of calls about flooding at intersections and power outages.
“We have one power line down on the 1800 block of Seventh Avenue,” Arnzen said. “The power did go out for a short period of time.”
