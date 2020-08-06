Lightning over yonder

Bolts of lightning strike southwest of Clarkston on Wednesday evening as a storm rumbles past the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. After a day when the temperature topped out at 97 degrees, lightning flashes were seen late in the evening Wednesday. For the full weather forecast, see Page 6A.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

