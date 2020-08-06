Lightning over yonder

Bolts of lightning strike southwest of Clarkston on Wednesday evening as a storm rumbles past the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. After a day when the temperature topped out at 97 degrees, lightning flashes were seen late in the evening Wednesday.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region
Bulletin
Online Poll
What's your favorite summer berry?
You voted: