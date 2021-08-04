Lighting up the Palouse

Pete Caster/TribuneA lightning bolt brightens up the night sky over a farm off of Kluss Road west of Genesee on Tuesday. Thunderstorms rolled through the Palouse on Tuesday evening with dozens of lightning strikes and heavy rain.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

