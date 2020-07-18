Lighting up the night sky

The last time humans looked up into the night sky to see the comet we now call NEOWISE, it was the Stone Age, and written history would not begin for another 17 centuries.
The comet, named after the satellite telescope that discovered it earlier this year, is making its once-in-6,800-years appearance in the night sky of the northern hemisphere. Astronomers are not entirely sure how many more nights it will be visible to the naked eye after sunset below the constellation Ursa Major, more commonly known as the Big Dipper.
“Look north after it gets dark, say, after 10:30 p.m.,” Washington State associate professor of physics Guy Worthey said. “Day by day, the comet gets closer and closer to the Big Dipper, and now the comet is visible all night long, though it does almost graze the horizon around 1 a.m. or so.”
The comet is best viewed outside of the city, because light pollution can obscure its tail, Worthey said. Lewiston and Clarkston residents will also want to find a location high enough where the Lewiston hill does not block the lower horizon where the comet can be seen. It is visible from on top of the Lewiston hill.
“The key to seeing the comet in either the morning or evening is having a clear northern horizon,” University of Idaho physics professor Jason W. Barnes said. “In the evening it is low in the north by northwest horizon, and in the morning, it’s on the north by northeast horizon.”
The comet is visible to the naked eye, but Barnes suggests binoculars are a better way to view it.
Comets are half dirt and frozen water, Worthey said. In other words, it’s a big dirty snowball speeding through space in an elliptical orbit around the sun.
Comets were left over from the formation of the solar system about 4.6 billion years ago and have been in a deep freeze beyond the orbit of Pluto for about as long, Barnes said.
“Sometime in the last few tens or hundreds of thousands of years, a chance encounter must have altered comet NEOWISE’s orbit, sending it hurtling toward the inner solar system,” Barnes said.
When the comet comes toward the sun, it starts to thaw. The ice sublimates, going from a solid straight to gas form, because there is no atmospheric pressure. The ice can’t turn into a liquid, so the comet shoots dust and water vapor off into space, Barnes said.
“That gas and dust gets blown away from the sun by the solar wind, driving the comet’s tail,” he said. “Tails can be as large as the entire distance between the Earth and the sun, so that’s why this tiny little thing can be visible just looking north from a clear spot.”
The comet is about 3-5 km across; in comparison, Halley’s Comet is 40 km across. NEOWISE has a dust and a gas tail, and the dust tail is millions of miles long, Worthey said.
NEOWISE is considered a long-period comet, which come from random directions, unlike short-period comets, such as Halley’s, that tend to concentrate around the plane of the planets, Worthey said.
It was discovered by a repurposed astronomical telescope satellite in orbit around the Earth, Barnes said. “The satellite, which is called NEOWISE, discovered the comet on March 27, 2020. We name comets after their discoverers, so this one is named after the orbiting telescope.”
NEOWISE stands for Near-Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer.
“The comet reached its closest point to the sun on July 3 and is now on its way outward,” Barnes said. “Its apparent angular distance from the sun will be increasing, which makes it easier to see, but at the same time as it moves away from the sun, solar heating will diminish, which may reduce the comet activity and the size of the tail. So it’s not clear whether the comet will get more or less brilliant from this point forward.”
“I’m not sure when it will become too faint for the human eye,” Worthey said. “But it is fading a little bit every day.”
The closest the comet will get to Earth is about 64 million miles July 22.
