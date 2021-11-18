The lights are lit and the trees are decked as the Festival of Trees returns.
Tri-State Hospital Foundation’s 37th annual event runs through Saturday, which was changed to the week before Thanksgiving in 2019. Last year’s event was virtual because of COVID-19. This year it will be a hybrid with both in person and virtual events.
D’Lynn Ottmar, chief development officer for the Tri-State Hospital Foundation, said one of the reasons for the hybrid approach was because they weren’t certain they would be able to have an in-person event so they set it up online. Another reason was to accommodate people who aren’t comfortable attending public events because of the pandemic.
Aside from how to attend the event there have been some other changes and additions.
The hours on the Community Day have been expanded to allow for more people to attend. This year the Festival of Trees is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; in the past it was only from 4-8 p.m.
Another new event is a meet and greet from 6-9 p.m. Friday.
The hospital has a new chief executive officer, Kym Clift, and chief financial officer, Jim Heilsberg, so the event was a way to introduce them to the community.
It was also a way for people in the community to meet their providers.
“A lot of people always want to get to know their provider but don’t always have the opportunity to,” Ottmar said. “But we also wanted to say thank you. Thank you to everything they’ve been doing to help care for our community and trying to keep us safe and healthy.”
Despite all the changes and additions, the 10 highly-decorated trees remain the main attraction. The number of trees is determined by the venue’s space. When the event was held at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds it could hold 14 trees. While space might restrict the number of trees, there is never a shortage of people who want to design trees, Ottmar said.
Those designers had some extra hurdles in the planning process. Ornament orders were also complicated because of supply chain issues and shortages making it difficult for people to get the decorations they wanted. Those issues, however, didn’t hamper creativity.
“Some people are extremely talented,” Ottmar said. “There are some really creative people in our community, so we are blessed.”
The Festival of Trees has more than big trees available at auction — Joyce Keefer, who is on the Tri-State Hospital Foundation, is in charge of the mini-trees and wreaths. Those items are sold with a price tag and are not part of the auction.
Keefer said that when she began more than 25 years ago, the foundation would have a few mini-trees available and Keefer said they were going to need more. So it was bumped up to 20, then to more than 60, and now 78 donated mini-trees are ready for purchase. Every year they get sold out.
Just as people line up to purchase the trees, volunteers clamber to decorate them. “We run out of trees,” Keefer said. “People going ‘Oh I want to decorate a mini-tree’ and I’m going ‘I’m out.’ So that’s why we ended up with extra wreaths. I said ‘But you can decorate a wreath for us.’ ”
One of those volunteers is Illa Smith, who has been involved with the Festival of Trees for about 30 years. She retired from big trees this year.
“I don’t want to climb ladders any more,” she said. “I retired from ladders.”
Smith’s day setting up for the festival began at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and she would stay until after Wednesday’s memorial ceremony.
The Best of Show and the Carla Jo Kimmel Award are given at the ceremony. The Grinch tree won the Best of Show and was sponsored by Poe Asphalt Paving Inc. It was designed by Jason and Janelle McRoberts, Keely and Kari Wilsey, and Lydia and Sydney McRoberts. The Best of Show is given to the most spectacular decorations and theme.
The Peppermint Parlor tree won the Carla Jo Kimmel Award. The tree was sponsored by Lewis and Clark Auto Glass and designed by Tegwen Kaufman.
The Carla Jo Kimmel Award is named after a nurse who worked at Tri-State and was in charge of the big trees and the prize is in honor of simple and tasteful decorations, and the love for the tree and decorating.
“It’s a really special award because she (Kimmel) always made it about the tree and how important the tree was,” Smith said.
Neither prize comes with a monetary award. “You get bragging rights — which, to the tree designers, that’s what counts,” Smith said.
There is also a People’s Choice Award which is chosen by attendees at the memorial and community event.
