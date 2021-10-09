Clarkston’s Lighted Christmas Parade will return this year after being shelved in 2020 by pandemic concerns, the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Friday.
The parade is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Dec. 4, Events and Communications Manager Blake Harrington said. Asotin County Public Health and Clarkston Mayor Monika Lawrence were consulted, and the parade was allowed to go forward because it’s outdoors and social distancing can be observed, Harrington said.
The parade will be broadcast live on KLEW, and be shown again a week or two later.
The chamber will run a poll on its Facebook page next week to determine this year’s theme.
Those who want to register to be in the parade may do so starting Tuesday at lcvalleychamber.org. The entry fee is $25 per float.