Light load

A horse looks back to find a bird that has hitched a ride on its back during a sunny day on the Palouse on Thursday. More sun is in the forecast today, with the Palouse expected to see highs in the mid-70s and the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley predicted to have highs in the mid-80s. The extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

 August Frank/Tribune

