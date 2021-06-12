Lifesaving vaccine and free swag? Score!

Wouldn’t you know it? Long after I’ve already gotten my COVID-19 vaccine shots, just trying to be a good citizen, not to mention save my own life, they start offering prizes to lure people into vaccine clinics.
Look at these goodies available in Washington alone:
Two free Alaska Airlines tickets (I could use those); four tickets to a Seattle Mariners game and one full suite prize (yes, please); 10 tickets to a Seattle Storm game (girls’ night out); Nintendo Switch, 100 Echo Dots and 25 Google Nests (no idea what these are but I’m sure I could give them away as Christmas gifts to my grandchildren).
Not to mention, some places are offering free beer and marijuana joints to people who come in to get their shots. Talk about your heavy-duty sales pitch. They say virtue is its own reward, but you can’t get into a Mariners game on virtue.
Even though nobody was offering prizes when I got my vaccines in February, I was pretty happy just to finally be protected against a potentially deadly virus. I felt such a wave of relief, even euphoria. Getting that needle in my arm made me feel almost like a junkie. And that satisfaction has been multiplied since then, because all indications are the vaccines are highly effective against the virus and even a shield against the variants.
So I feel good about it. But, if anybody is offering incentives retroactively, I wouldn’t turn them down.
Someday we’ll all look back on this period with amazement at the things we’ve learned and the way the whole world has responded to a crisis.
First of all, if we ever doubted that we’re all one inseparable community, regardless of our race or politics, the fact that this is an illness that has known no national or cultural barriers should convince us. Nobody has been immune and there is no level of society that has been spared some of the suffering.
Second, the speed with which the vaccines have been developed and distributed is nothing short of miraculous. Sure, there’s a long way to go before everyone has access, but the progress we’ve made so far on making a life-saving drug available around the world makes you wonder why it has taken your Zulilly order for new tennis shoes three weeks to be shipped.
There’s still plenty of hesitancy and doubt among people about the measures we were all asked to take to stop a pandemic. That was only to be expected, and being cautious is not altogether a bad thing. But people need to get over judging others who don’t see things the same way they do and move on.
The fact that most of us are going to be able to celebrate this summer with our friends and families without worrying about infecting them, to me, is a major grand slam.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.