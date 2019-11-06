The fate of a one-year special levy to help fund the Garfield County Hospital District in Pomeroy is too close to call.
As of Tuesday night, the margin was 558 yes votes to 388 no votes, or 59 percent to 41 percent. It requires 60 percent voter approval to pass.
Auditor Donna Deal said more than 50 votes are left to count, and ballots will arrive in the mail today. Voter turnout is currently at 58 percent.
If approved, the $860,000 levy will cost property owners $1.41 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. The money will help keep the hospital’s emergency room, clinic and long-term care facility open while leaders find ways to make the operation sustainable.
“We want to thank the voters,” said Chief Executive Officer Jayd Keener, who shares the duties with Mat Slaybaugh. “We’re really close and still hoping it passes. Our mission is to continue providing quality health care in Pomeroy.”
If the ballot proposal is rejected, the hospital district will have to regroup, Keener said. The board is currently working on a strategic plan to minimize losses and retain services.
“We will have to strategically plan faster and different,” she said.
The rural hospital has struggled financially for years. Declining reimbursement rates and low utilization rates have resulted in decreased revenues, officials said.
The hospital district employs 75 people, making it the largest employer in Garfield County.
