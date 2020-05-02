The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office driver’s license department will reopen on an appointment-only basis for Nez Perce County residents in need of certain in-person services starting Monday.
Appointments may be reserved Monday through Friday by calling (208) 799-3138 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. The number of patrons scheduled will be limited to follow social distancing guidelines during the COVID-19 pandemic. The sheriff’s office is also requesting that patrons enter the building at 1150 Wall St. in North Lewiston unaccompanied by others.
Employees will conduct screening prior to entry, and those who have been sick or in contact with a sick person are asked to reschedule their appointments. Complete details are available on the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.