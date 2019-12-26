The second phase of an Asotin County Library revamp kicks off next month when crews begin enhancing reading areas, updating restrooms and ripping up old carpet.
Construction is scheduled to start Jan. 20, but the behind-the-scenes work gets underway next week as staff members and volunteers move books, shelving and furniture and clear out offices. The downtown branch at 417 Sycamore St. will be closed from Wednesday through Jan. 4.
On Jan. 6, library patrons can visit the annex next door, which will be open for service throughout the four-month remodeling project. During that time, some programs will shift to the branch in the Clarkston Heights, where hours will be extended to meet the needs of the public.
Mary Neuman, youth services librarian and assistant director, said the second phase will add finishing touches to an overhaul that began in 2018. In addition to fresh paint, a mezzanine was added during that phase, along with a new service desk and other improvements.
“The public loves the changes,” Neuman said. “One of the comments we’ve gotten is how much more open it seems. The new service desk has been popular, and it’s great for the staff because we can focus on the people coming through the door.”
The next round of changes include bringing restrooms up to current accessibility standards, boosting the technology in the community room, reworking the children’s area, adding materials to the teen section and updating offices.
Clarkston Mayor Monika Lawrence donated thousands of Legos to the library, which will be available to check out, Neuman said.
“The changes are super exciting,” said Adult Services Librarian Erin Kolb. “I think people have just been thrilled with what’s already been done, and it’s been a delight to see their reactions. The next phase will be glorious. People love this library, and they’re happy to be here. It’s a good, safe place.”
During the remodel, patrons will be able to pick up hold requests, access free Wi-Fi, use laptop computers, browse and borrow new books, magazines and DVDs, and read local newspapers at the downtown annex. The Career Center services will maintain its normal hours, along with one-on-one tech help by appointment.
“Library programs will be limited, but in the winter and spring we still intend to offer much of our regular programming like Play and Learn storytime, Whiz Kids and our book discussion groups,” Neuman said. “We will utilize the Heights Branch to offer many of these programs.”
The Heights Branch, located at 2036 Fourth Ave., will extend its hours to accommodate the anticipated increase in usage. Beginning Jan. 6, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Patrons can learn more about hours of operation and programs by visiting the library’s website at www.asotincountylibrary.org, following the library on Facebook and subscribing to a newsletter.
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2264. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.