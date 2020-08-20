Bringing the outdoors in might become one of the most pleasant attributes of the new event space taking shape on the rooftop of the Lewiston City Library.
Architect Larry Kom let his imagination flow during a Wednesday afternoon tour of the space, which is about 65 percent complete. For example, he envisioned the airy atmosphere that will materialize when four large panel doors on the project’s multipurpose room are opened wide.
“We’ll have a good indoor-outdoor connection on nice days,” Kom said while gesturing expansively at the stud-framed wall that will support the new doors. “It could be a really dynamic space. The three-dimensionality will really expand the feeling of (the existing second-floor meeting) room.”
The 520-square-foot multipurpose room is framed and wrapped in a white vapor barrier while it awaits those doors, plus siding, windows and other finishes. Once complete, it will serve several functions, including as a conference room, stage and a platform for the Lewiston City Council or other boards to gather and face an audience in the meeting room.
Work on the rest of the roof is also well underway. A disabled access ramp is framed up on the east side, leading to a new door that provides a quick route to the library’s elevator. Support posts for a safety fence are in place several feet from the roof’s edge. The gap in between will be filled with planters to provide some greenery. Library Director Lynn Johnson said plants will start arriving next month.
Other supports for a steel shade canopy that abuts the multipurpose room have also been installed. That canopy will give the rooftop another 680 square feet of sheltered space, Kom said. He designed the canopy to extend the whole length of the multipurpose room, but budget considerations cut it a bit short.
Much of the remaining work involves placing the large square tiles that will make up the outdoor floor. The rooftop slopes gently down to the north for drainage, so the tiles will be supported by adjustable pedestals that ride on screws for easy leveling. The Lewiston Library Foundation is selling custom-engraved tiles for those who make a $5,000 donation.
About 45 of the tiles have already been sold. And foundation Treasurer Dennis Ohrtman took the opportunity of Wednesday’s tour to announce a $75,000 grant from the Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation toward the event space.
The foundation set a $750,000 fundraising goal for the project. President Marsha Creason said that including the grant, the foundation is only about $50,000 short of that goal. And Ohrtman said it will actually be met once some committed donations come through.
The first phase of the library opened in 2013, with the second floor coming in 2017. And even though the major portions of the library will be complete once the event space project wraps up in October, the foundation will continue to raise money for other needs. Kom said things on the drawing board include a small demonstration kitchen and movable glass walls on the second floor that can section off computer areas for more flexibility, like dividing the area into two classrooms.
Johnson said there have been the typical disruptions during the project, mostly from noise. There was one day when an electrician was hanging out of her office ceiling while she was on a Zoom meeting, she joked, but general contractor Mangum Construction of Clarkston has been conscientious and clean during the work.
Johnson also said the current library staff is sufficient to cover the additional space, as long as there are no budget cuts in the future. The Lewiston City Council will set the fiscal year 2021 budget Monday night, and there has been no mention of reducing the library’s appropriation in budget talks this summer.
In other business, the library announced Wednesday that it will distribute 200 backpacks to families in advance of the coming school year at 5 p.m. Monday at the Les Schwab Tire Center at 251 Thain Road in the Lewiston Orchards. The backpacks were purchased by the LC Valley Kiwanis with a grant from the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation and in partnership with Les Schwab, the library and the Community Action Food Bank.
Those driving in are asked to enter the parking lot from Thain Road, pick up their backpacks and exit onto 10th Street. For more information, contact the Lewiston City Library at library@cityoflewiston.org or (208) 798-2525.
