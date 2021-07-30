The Lewiston City Library received a $125,000 grant from the Idaho Commission for Libraries in June to fund an outreach service vehicle, also called a bookmobile, that will increase access to library services throughout the community.
The library applied for the Libraries Keep Students Learning and Adults Earning grant in July and the money must be used by August 2022, said Library Director Lynn Johnson. Ideally, the bookmobile will be unveiled to the public in June 2022 and used during the library’s summer reading programs.
The bookmobile will be driven to the park during the library’s storytime events, to local events like fairs and to the Lewiston Orchards. It will also be used to provide library services to people in assisted living, which is a community that does not typically have access to the physical library location, Johnson said.
“It’s a little pop-up library,” she said.
Instead of commissioning a pre-made bookmobile from a seller, Johnson said she wanted to source parts of it locally, which will also help the library get the bookmobile sooner because there is a backlog caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that bookmobile sellers are still getting through.
Johnson said she has received quotes for cargo vans from local dealerships and it will cost under $50,000. The cargo van will act as the “shell” and every other part of the bookmobile will be added to it. The cargo van will be purchased within the next two weeks.
A lift, which will cost about $5,000 to $10,000, will be installed in the van so carts and materials can easily be taken into and out of the van, she said. There will also be an awning, which will cost about $1,000 to $2,000 installed on an exterior wall of the van to protect patrons from the sun or rain.
Aluminum shelves, which will be purchased outside of Idaho, will be mounted inside, and the empty space not occupied by the shelves will be used to hold carts. The shelves and carts will also cost around $20,000.
The bookmobile will have a custom wrap, which is like a graphic or decal, to make it easily distinguishable. This will cost about $5,000 to $10,000 and the design has not been finalized. The design will include the library’s logo and statement about the bookmobile’s funding.
“We will have a design made that would ... announce (what) the van is — basically giving character to it,” she said.
The rest of the funds will be used to cover installation costs.
If there are leftover funds, the money will be given back to the Idaho Commission for Libraries and gifted to another library in the state, Johnson said.
The library will also use another $5,000 grant it received from the Nez Perce Tribe Educational Fund in June to purchase books, Wi-Fi and electronics like tablets and computers for the bookmobile.
“Taking free public Wi-Fi out to different locations also gives those who maybe can’t get to the library but need to use a computer options that they may not have,” Johnson said.
It is unlikely the bookmobile will be completely full, and there will be more focus on having it hold books and technology as opposed to videos or movies that are also available through the libraries.
Johnson said it is also unlikely the vehicle will deliver books that patrons have put on hold. But the bookmobile will have books for people of all ages and the content will change periodically.
“We want to be able to rotate material through so that if someone comes to the site (during) storytime in the park ... they don’t see the same thing all the time,” Johnson said,
While applying for the grant, Johnson had to write a proposal that included a tentative budget and a plan that would address the needs of underserved people in the community.
The Idaho Commission for Libraries received 74 applications for the grant and money was awarded to 48 of those libraries that applied, according to a news release from the commission.
The funds are part of a $200 million allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act given to the Institute of Museum and Library Services, which donated $2.4 million to the Idaho Commission for Libraries.
The last time Lewiston had a bookmobile was in the 1970s and there have been plans to revive the project since then, Johnson said.
“This will be kind of a big deal, it’s coming back in 2022,” she said. “So it’s been a long time coming.”
