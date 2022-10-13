Library commission OKs new logo with color changes

This undated image provided by the Montana State Library shows two logos proposed as part of a rebranding effort for the Montana State Library. The commission that oversees the state library voted Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, to accept a new logo with colors pulled from the state flag after one commissioner criticized the original color scheme as reminding her of a rainbow LGBTQ flag. However, commissioners also voted to pause spending any additional money on the rebranding rollout until they can learn more about how that money would be spent. (Montana State Library via AP)

 AP Uncredited

HELENA, Mont. — The commission that oversees the Montana State Library voted Wednesday to accept a new logo with colors pulled from the state flag after one commissioner criticized an earlier color scheme as reminding her of a rainbow LGBTQ pride flag.

Commissioners voted 4-2 to approve the new logo, but also decided to pause spending any additional money on the rebranding rollout until December, when they can consider additional information about how that money would be spent.

Tags

Recommended for you