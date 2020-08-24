Local libraries provide children’s story times, computer access and, of course, books.
With statewide stay-at-home orders and social distancing brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, libraries adapted to provide those services in new ways.
Librarians pivoted their strategies online as in-person offerings came to a halt in March. Summer reading programs, perhaps the programming most affected by COVID-19, saw an overhaul as they went online. Director Chris Sokol said the Latah County Library District changed the theme of its program to promote kindness toward others.
“This year, we had the performers do online programs, including a magician, clown, music group, science experiments and more,” Sokol said. “On the one hand, it was convenient for everyone to see the programs without traveling, but it’s just not the same as engaging with performers in person.”
Before COVID, the Lewiston City Library focused on the number of people its events attracted, adult services librarian Barrie Olmstead said. Now, the emphasis has shifted to the impact of its programs on a more individual level.
When schools moved online in the spring, libraries around the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley were resources for many parents. The Lewiston City Library saw a need for more books during a time when there were no interlibrary loans and spent the summer working on adding more.
“So, it was clear that parents really needed children’s nonfiction. And in response to that we’ve beefed up our collection over the summer to really make sure that we have those resources,” Olmstead said.
The Asotin County Library was operating out of its annex before the pandemic because of building construction. Director Jennifer Ashby said the library first started offering curbside service around mid-March and was able to keep it up for two to three weeks before shutting down entirely. It later returned to curbside delivery, and the library’s staff members are resuming programs for the community as it reopens.
“What we’ve done since the pandemic is we’ve expanded the Wi-Fi at both our heights and downtown branch, so it reaches a lot further and people can come 24 hours a day and get internet access there,” Ashby said. “Plus, we’ve gotten a lot more hot spots, and I’m currently looking for funding to get Chromebook kits.”
The Lewiston library opened to the public again in mid-June with curbside service and minor interior changes, like furniture spaced farther apart and children’s toys removed. As it returns to some in-person programs, many are off-site, in places that allow for social distancing.
“(We are) trying to do story times and book giveaways and things that would still support the community and keep people engaged and reading but wouldn’t have big crowds in the library,” Olmstead said.
During Idaho’s stay-at-home order, the Latah County Library saw an increase in its eBook options, Sokol said.
“Many people love to come to the library just to be around other people, and that isn’t happening so much right now,” she said. “People are still putting in requests to buy titles they are interested in, both in physical format and downloadable format. In fact, we greatly increased the amount of eBooks and eAudiobooks purchased for the Valnet OverDrive collection — patrons have really been using that a lot.”
When attendance is low with virtual events, Sokol said she suspects people are getting tired of everything being online.
“During our closure, we began offering virtual programs on our Facebook page, especially story times but also adult programs such as a livestreamed gardening Q&A session, online ‘book clubs,’ ‘Tech Tip’ videos and more,” she said.
One of the library’s more popular programs is Curbside Crafts, where patrons can pick up a kit to do at home. This week, the Latah County Library is offering a scavenger hunt in Moscow.
Libraries have been working on helping patrons prepare for future needs, too.
“Also (we are) pivoting our focus to how we can help folks get back on their feet, especially those who might be looking for employment, helping small businesses,” Olmstead said. “Certainly, helping people as well, who have been feeling like they’ve been isolated for a while, maybe feel mental health issues due to all the stress through COVID and all the impacts.”
For the Asotin County Library, the focus to get their patrons back on their feet means Wi-Fi hot spots, which are loaned out for one week at a time. The library has about 20 now and has 10 more set to arrive in the coming weeks.
Ashby said Asotin County librarians are focused on helping their patrons with tasks like formatting resumes, interview skills and job searches, with events about these topics scheduled for next month.
“The problem with the digital gap, where so many people have devices and internet access is what they don’t understand that there’s a portion of the community that doesn’t, and when you’re in a situation where you can’t afford a device, or internet access, you get further and further behind because you can’t apply for jobs,” Ashby said. “You can’t do a lot of training and kinds of things that can help you if you’ve got a kid in school and what they do in school. None of it.”
Nelson can be reached at intern@lmtribune.org or on twitter @kalinelson6.