A text alert sent to parents of Lewiston High School students this morning indicated LHS was not the target of a social media post referring to a school shooting.
Lewiston School District Superintendent Lance Hansen said the threat was traced to Jupiter, Fla., and the student who made the threat was arrested two days ago. The message was circulating on the social media application Snapchat across the country.
Hansen said a student reported the threat, seen as part of a group message on Snapchat, that referenced shooting or violence. The district worked with the Lewiston Police Department to determine the source of the threat.
Students at LHS were not placed on lockdown, and the school operated as normal. Students left at noon Friday because it was an early release day.
Hansen said the school district takes all threats seriously.