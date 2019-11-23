The Lewiston High School music department is accepting orders for its annual Christmas fruit fundraiser through Tuesday.
People can order oranges, grapefruit or a combination of both. A 20-pound box of fruit is $24, while a 10-pound bag is $18.
Checks should be made out to “LHS music.” The fruit can be picked up at Kmart from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 14-15, or it can be delivered to a person’s home or place of work from Dec. 16-18.
To order, or for more information, contact LHS choir director Julie Burke at jaburke@lewistonschools.net or (208) 748-3137.