Some of the classrooms in Lewiston’s new high school are already adorned with whiteboards and cabinetry as construction on the building nears 75 percent completion.
Progress also continues on the school district’s A. Neil DeAtley Career Technical Education building, located just 350 feet northwest of the school.
Both buildings, which will open for the 2020-21 school year in the Lewiston Orchards, are teeming with activity as an average of 130 workers busy themselves on site.
“There’s a real enthusiasm between the workers because it’s such a special project,” Superintendent Bob Donaldson said. “The city has never had a $60 million project before.”
Accent walls throughout the 206,000-square-foot high school are being painted shades of purple, gray and gold. The maple flooring in the gymnasium will soon be installed, and texture is being added to the walls of the auditorium. Big systems like heating, ventilation and air conditioning and plumbing have already been installed, Donaldson said, and the project remains on time and on budget.
The two-story high school will have 34 classrooms, nine science rooms and two art classrooms. The 39,000-square-foot career technical education center will house about 15 classrooms and lab spaces dedicated to programs like construction, welding and journalism.
It will include state-of-the-art equipment, thanks to a $640,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration. The school district matched the grant funds by utilizing a portion of a $2 million donation from Brien, Shelly and Patricia DeAtley, who also secured the naming rights for the career technical education center.
In all, the district has gar-nered about $2.7 million in private gifts.
“That’s unheard of,” Donaldson said. “Colleges do that, but it’s rare for a school district.”
The high school building was designed with growth in mind. The school, once finished, will be able to accomodate about 1,500 ninth- through 12th-grade Bengals. The doors to the building will open to about 1,350 students. The school district’s enrollment has remained relatively flat, but if the number of students grows, there’s room to add 16 more classrooms to the building, expanding the capacity to serve a couple hundred more students.
Security measures have been folded into the design. Areas of the school can be locked down by an administrator through a cellphone app. There will also be about 90 cameras on the campus.
The main entrance to the school, or the student commons area, is located toward the middle of the building, where the main office and food court is housed.
Lewis-Clark State College’s under-construction Schweitzer Career and Technical Education Center can be seen from the new high school campus. The more than 86,000-square-foot building also will open in time for the fall semester.
“I believe they average around 60 craftsman and skilled laborers per day in the (construction) effort. As a result, the building is more than halfway completed,” said Tom Garrison, LCSC’s physical plant director, in an email.
The three-level facility will have 19 classrooms, seven shops and a community conference room. It was also designed with growth in mind for future program use and expansion.
The facility will be used as a regional center, offering classes to students from LCSC, the Lewiston School District and other school districts in the region.
“Our industry partners have been involved from the design phase, creating a unique opportunity for students graduating from LC State to best fulfill the needs of local industry,” Garrison said. “LC State is very grateful to the local investment and support of this project.”
The project remains on time and on budget, according to Garrison, even in the face of LCSC’s efforts to cut $2.5 million out of next year’s budget.
Tomtas may be contacted at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.
Related
See additional photos of Lewiston High School construction in today’s Sunday A.M. cover on Page 1D, and coverage of how the move to a ninth-through-12th-grade high school will affect athletics in the Sports section, on Page 1B.