The LC Valley Adult Resource Center will remain in its temporary location at the Salvation Army into May.
The overnight warming shelter for homeless people opened two weeks before Christmas. It previously only had permission to be at the Salvation Army at 1220 21st St. in Lewiston until March 31, but the contract has been extended, said Michelle King, a board member of the center.
“It has been very successful thus far,” she said. “So we all have decided to continue it together through the late spring.”
Many of the 64 people who have used the center have made significant progress toward becoming self-sufficient, King said.
One-third of those who sleep there hold full-time jobs and most lived in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley before they lost their housing. Thirteen have found permanent places to live. Nine landed jobs and seven people have had their first night of sobriety, she said.
The only assistance two of the people needed to find work was clothing for the interviews, a good night’s sleep and someone to listen to them, said Jolene Cliffe, the center’s program manager.
“They were just nervous,” she said.
The center is open daily from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. It has space for as many as 20 men, women and children to sleep on cots that are set up every night and taken down every morning.
Anyone is allowed to use the center as long as they don’t pose a danger to themselves or others. Drug and alcohol use is banned at the center.
On the coldest nights of the winter, 32 people stayed there, Cliffe said.
Those who arrived too late to get a cot ended up sitting in folding chairs around tables.
With the recent warmer weather, the center is averaging about 15 people per night.
Often, some people sleep in their cars in the center’s parking lot, Cliffe said.
They have told the center’s staff they feel safer there partly because they know no one will ask them to move. They also like that they can use the center’s restrooms since many public bathrooms close at night.
Area businesses have been supportive, donating pizza and other food.
The center has received money from the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation, Idaho Housing and Finance Association, Nez Perce County, the city of Lewiston and Twin County United Way to meet its expenses. It costs the center $37 per night for each individual it serves.
Fundraising efforts are continuing for a permanent location of the LC Valley Adult Resource Center that is going to be established in the future. Contributions are being accepted at lcvadultrc.org.
