Lewistonian earns Idaho Rural Health Hero award

Julie Wittman is a parent advocate through the ECHO Idaho Pediatric Autism panel and a board certified behavior analyst, and in November she was named an Idaho Rural Health Hero.
Wittman is one of four in northern Idaho to be given the award this year. Wittman lives in Lewiston with her family.
She focuses on working with children with developmental disabilities and their families. Wittman said seeing them achieve a new skill or start communicating is a big reward for her.
“One silver lining of the pandemic is being able to offer more telehealth,” Wittman said. “It helped me to reach more people in rural areas and across the state.”
The Idaho Rural Health Association celebrated National Rural Health Day on Nov. 17 in Idaho and had an award ceremony and annual meeting in Boise. The association is a nonprofit organization which focuses on improving the health of Idahoans.
The priorities of the organization include the opioid drug abuse epidemic, mental health and suicide prevention, access to primary care, telehealth payment issues, health care coverage gaps and physician workforce shortages. For more information on the association, visit idahorha.org.
The awards started in 2019 and are intended to honor those who live and work in rural Idaho, are dedicated to providing high quality care and use collaboration to address possible barriers to care.
Wittman was nominated for her work with ECHO Idaho, a video-based mentoring project which aims to reduce health disparities through being specialists to staff in underserved communities. It is supported by the University of Idaho through WWAMI medical education. ECHO stands for Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes.
ECHO Idaho was introduced in 2018 and is a combination of video series and podcasts which offer continuing education credits to health care providers and clinicians. More information on ECHO Idaho can be found at uidaho.edu/echo.
Wittman offers applied behavior analysis therapy for children on the autism spectrum and other developmental disabilities. She is also certified in RUBI parent training for disruptive behaviors, which gives parents support through weekly meetings for 11 weeks.
Wittman has been using telehealth options to help families located in rural areas who cannot access direct therapy. The weekly discussions help families build a toolbox of ways to decrease challenging behaviors and increase the child’s skills Wittman said.
“It’s an honor to be among the recipients, I wasn’t expecting it and I feel honored and humbled,” Wittman said.