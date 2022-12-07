Lewistonian earns Idaho Rural Health Hero award

Julie Wittman

 Dusty Bly

Julie Wittman is a parent advocate through the ECHO Idaho Pediatric Autism panel and a board certified behavior analyst, and in November she was named an Idaho Rural Health Hero.

Wittman is one of four in northern Idaho to be given the award this year. Wittman lives in Lewiston with her family.

Tags

Recommended for you