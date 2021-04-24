An officer from the Lewiston Police Department investigates the scene of a vehicle striking a pedestrian on the 1600 block of Eighth Avenue Boulevard on Friday evening in Lewiston. According to witnesses at the scene, the vehicle was traveling at a high speed when it struck a child before speeding off. The child was taken to the hospital. No other details were provided on the incident Friday night.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.