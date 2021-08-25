Lewiston wreck

Police work the scene of a two-car collision at the intersection of 17th Street and 17th Avenue in Lewiston on Tuesday afternoon. A Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Justin McClure, 25, of Clarkston, flipped on its top after striking a 2017 Chevrolet Impala driven by Lucinda Bohnee, 19, of Lapwai, according to the Lewiston Police Department. The Jeep had been westbound on 17th Avenue, and was crossing 17th Street, when it struck the Chevrolet that was traveling south on 17th Street, the police said. No one was injured, both vehicles were towed away and the road was blocked for about an hour. McClure was issued a citation for not yielding to traffic at a stop sign, according to the police.
