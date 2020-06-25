A Lewiston woman was sentenced in 2nd District Court on Wednesday to a suspended prison sentence, 60 days in jail and probation for stabbing her roommate in March.
Debra G. Clugey, 60, was sentenced to three to seven years in prison, but the prison sentence was suspended by 2nd District Judge Jeff Brudie. Brudie sentenced Clugey to 60 days in Nez Perce County Jail with 30 discretionary days of jail time that her probation officer can use in the future should Clugey violate the conditions of her probation.
Brudie placed Clugey on probation for five years. Clugey was given credit for time served and has to pay $245.50 in court costs.
Clugey stabbed her roommate, Dennis Baker, multiple times in the abdomen and arm with a paring knife March 7 in a camper the two had been living in on the 3600 block of 12th Street in Lewiston.
Clugey left the camper, and Baker drove to the Timber Inn in East Lewiston, where an employee called the police when Baker informed the bartender he had been stabbed. Baker told police he was attacked out of nowhere by Clugey, who had been cutting bell peppers, court records said.
Police caught up with Clugey at Canter’s Inn, where she was sitting at the bar.
Clugey told police she stabbed Baker because he abused her cat and had punched her in the face and abdomen where she had a burn wound, court records said. Police did not see an injury on Clugey’s face consistent with being punched, court records said.