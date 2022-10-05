A Lewiston woman was sentenced to community service and fines Tuesday afternoon at the Nez Perce County Courthouse after she pleaded guilt to a misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty.
Debra K. Groseclose, 64, was charged after 22 poodles were discovered living in unsanitary conditions at her home on the 1000 block of Ripon Avenue in the Lewiston Orchards. According to court records, officers who were investigating a report of an “animal problem” in early July found dog feces and garbage on the floor, and the dogs had overgrown and matted fur that had feces caked in it.
“A number of the dogs couldn’t walk because of the sheer amount of built up and matted fur,” according to the court document. “It appeared the dogs had not been cared for in several years.”
During Tuesday’s brief hearing at the courthouse in downtown Lewiston, Groseclose was sentenced to pay a $750 fine and $157.50 in court costs, and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with 170 days suspended. Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert converted the 10 remaining days in jail to 120 hours of community service, which Groseclose must complete by Jan. 31. She will also be on probation for one year, during which she isn’t allowed to have animals.
“The court’s main concern is that nothing like this ever happens again,” Seubert said after handing down the sentence.
Groseclose declined to comment when given the option during the hearing.
The sentencing was attended by about 20 people associated with Helping Hands Rescue and Idaho Animal Rescue Network. Following the sentencing, they expressed their objections with the outcome.
“Hugely disappointed. Hugely aggravated,” said Polly Benson, president of Helping Hands Rescue. “Her restitution was $750 and we have at least ... $15,000 (invested) in those poodles. They were in horrible conditions, they were so abused, mistreated, neglected. ... And she got a slap on the wrist. It’s not fair to those dogs.”
The Lewiston Police Department officers who investigated the case initially called the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter about taking the dogs, but the shelter didn’t have room. The dogs were then put in the care of Helping Hands Rescue.
One of the dogs no longer has the use of its back legs and another had to have a leg amputated, Benson said. But all 22 survived and have been adopted.
“We were able to take them all, got them fixed up and they’re all in good homes,” she said. “And they’re all thriving.”
The people associated with the rescue organizations said they weren’t consulted while Groseclose’s case worked through the system and weren’t allowed to make a statement during Tuesday’s hearing, despite handling the dogs’ care after they were discovered.
“I don’t understand why Helping Hands was not part of the plea agreement or any of that process,” said Jenna Redheart, director of Idaho Animal Rescue Network. “I know the Nez Perce County cases that we’ve worked on, they’ve asked us to be part of that. Why the city didn’t do that, I don’t know.”
