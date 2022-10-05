A Lewiston woman was sentenced to community service and fines Tuesday afternoon at the Nez Perce County Courthouse after she pleaded guilt to a misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty.

Debra K. Groseclose, 64, was charged after 22 poodles were discovered living in unsanitary conditions at her home on the 1000 block of Ripon Avenue in the Lewiston Orchards. According to court records, officers who were investigating a report of an “animal problem” in early July found dog feces and garbage on the floor, and the dogs had overgrown and matted fur that had feces caked in it.

