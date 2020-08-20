A woman charged in the 2019 fake robbery of the Dollar Tree store in Lewiston pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary in 2nd District Court in Lewiston on Tuesday.
Felecia A. Nash, 33, of Lewiston, entered her guilty plea to the felony charge and 2nd District Judge Jeff Brudie set a scheduling conference in the case for Oct. 7. Brudie also ordered a presentencing report.
Nash had originally pleaded innocent to conspiracy to commit burglary and grand theft this winter. Nash, before she pleaded guilty Tuesday, had a May jury trial reset for Sept. 21 because all trials have been suspended by Idaho courts’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lewiston police said Nash, her husband, Christopher J. Hubbard, and co-worker Heather L. Massie conspired to fake a robbery of the Dollar Tree in August 2019. Nash or Massie propped the door open for Hubbard, who entered the store dressed in all black with a bandana over his face, court records said.
Nash and Massie gave Hubbard a bag with about $2,375 that Massie had collected from her shift at the store. Nash told police she had money from the store in her camper. Officers retrieved $1,843 in cash and change from Nash’s camper, court records said.
Nash showed police a message she sent to Massie on Facebook Messenger that stated the two needed “to get together to figure our story out,” court records said.
Hubbard was sentenced in December to 5½ years in prison and fined $500 for his part in the burglary. Massie pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary in December and was sentenced to five years probation in March, but given a withheld judgment by Brudie.