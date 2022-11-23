A 31-year-old Lewiston woman has been sentenced to prison after being arrested in Pullman for possession of more than 200 fentanyl pills.

Meaghan Slaney pleaded guilty Friday in Whitman County Superior Court to a felony possession of fentanyl with an intent to deliver, according to Prosecutor Denis Tracy. She was sentenced to a year and a day in prison by Judge Gary Libey. After serving time, she is required to undergo a year of probation and must enter into a drug treatment program during the probationary period. Slaney’s guilty plea marked an end to a two-month-long case which began with a car theft investigation.

