A 31-year-old Lewiston woman was the victim of a phone scam that cost her $5,000, Lewiston Police said.
The woman, whom police declined to identify, was contacted by phone Monday afternoon from a phone number with an 816 area code, the area code for Kansas City, Mo. The caller told the woman her Social Security number had been used to open several accounts for laundering drug money, and there were warrants for her arrest, Lewiston Police Sgt. George Hill said.
The caller told the woman the warrants could be taken care of by her purchasing gift cards and sending the cards to the caller. The woman purchased seven Nike, two Walmart and one BestBuy gift cards, worth $500 each, for a total of $5,000. She then took photos of the cards and texted the photos to the number, giving the scammer all the necessary information to get away with defrauding her out of $5,000, Hill said.
Police don’t call people about warrants, Hill said; they serve warrants in person. And police don’t solicit money over the phone to take care of warrants.
The phone number used was described as a “spoof number,” and when police called it was no longer connected. The scam has been around for years, and police would like to make people aware that people are being defrauded. Residents should hang up on scam phone calls and contact their local police department to report the scam.