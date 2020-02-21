Lewiston police arrested a Lewiston woman and a Lapwai man on drug charges Wednesday afternoon.
Lacee L. Anderson, also known as Lacee L. Young, 40, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, introducing major contraband into a correctional facility, possession of counterfeit money and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, all felonies.
Isaiah L. Jackson, 30, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a felony.
Both were arraigned by video Thursday in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court.
Anderson faces up to life in prison and a $25,000 fine if she is convicted of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver; five years in prison and a $10,000 fine if she is convicted of introduction of major contraband into a correctional facility; 14 years in prison and a $50,000 fine if she is convicted on the possession of counterfeit money charge; and five years in prison and a $5,000 fine if she is convicted on the unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, court records said.
Jackson faces up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine if he is convicted of possessing methamphetamine, court records said.
Police suspected Anderson was selling drugs at her job at University Car Sales on the 100 block of Thain Road in Lewiston. Police allege they saw Anderson, who is referred to as Young in the report, meet with a man they believed had outstanding federal probation and parole warrants, court records said.
The man left the business in a red Dodge Avenger, and police pulled over the car in the Red Lion Hotel parking lot on the 600 block of 21st Street in Lewiston because “the car’s window tint was extremely dark, obviously in violation of state law,” the police report said.
Police discovered Jackson was driving the car, rather than the man the police had originally suspected of being the driver. A K-9 unit allegedly alerted to the outside of the vehicle, so police told Jackson they would search the inside of his car, court documents said.
Police allege that as Jackson exited the car to allow the search, a bag of methamphetamine fell to the ground, court records said.
Jackson then allegedly told police he was addicted to methamphetamine, court records said.
Police then returned to University Car Sales, where they allege Anderson admitted only to having a methamphetamine pipe, known as a “tooter,” in her bra. Anderson allegedly gave police consent to search her car, where they allegedly found three counterfeit $100 bills in her purse and a .22-caliber rifle and ammunition, which Anderson is not allowed to possess because of a 2007 conviction for selling amphetamine, court records said.
Police allege that while Anderson was being booked into Nez Perce County Jail, a deputy found an orange latex glove that contained multiple bags of methamphetamine that was in Anderson’s bra, which led to the drug charges, court records said.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Michelle Evans set a $10,000 bond in Anderson’s case and a $5,000 bond in Jackson’s case.
Anderson and Jackson each have a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 4.
