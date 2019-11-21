A Lewiston woman was injured after she ran a red light in her car and struck a school bus Tuesday morning, according to the Lewiston Police Department.
Shirley Walz, 74, of Lewiston, received injuries to her face after she ran a red light at the intersection of 17th Street and 19th Avenue in her 2002 gold Buick Rendezvous and crashed into the side of a Lewiston school bus at about 8:55 a.m., Lewiston Police Sgt. George Hill said.
Walz was taken to Tri-State Memorial Hospital in Clarkston. The extent of her injuries are unknown, Hill said.
There were 11 students on the bus and a bus driver. None of the occupants in the school bus was injured. The side panel of the school bus was damaged, but the bus was driven back to the school district’s bus yard on Warner Avenue. Another bus was dispatched to the location of the accident to take the students to their schools.