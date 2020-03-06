A Lewiston woman and two Grangeville men face federal gun and drug charges in an alleged conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Justina M. Foster, 39, of Lewiston, and Ryan J. Cook, 35, and Richard G. Bashaw, 49, both of Grangeville, were arrested last week, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced in a news release Wednesday.
A federal grand jury indicted the three on Feb. 19 on eight counts of drug and gun charges. The trio were arraigned in federal court in Coeur d’Alene last Friday, Davis said. Their trial is set for April 6.
Foster is charged with conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; and two counts of distribution of methamphetamine on premises where children are present or reside in December and January.
Cook is charged with conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; distribution of methamphetamine on Jan. 9; distribution of methamphetamine on premises where children are present or reside; unlawful possession of a firearm; and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine on Jan. 21.
Bashaw is charged with conspiracy to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamin; and two counts of distribution of methamphetamine in October 2019.
The conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine allegedly occurred between May 24, 2019, and Jan. 21. The indictment alleges that there were five separate instances of methamphetamine distributions and that Cook possessed more than 50 grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute it. Cook was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm, Davis said.
Federal methamphetamine distribution charges generally are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a fine of as much as $1 million and at least three years of supervised release, Davis said.
Defendants charged with distributing more than 5 grams of methamphetamine face a minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum of up to 40 years in prison, a fine of as much as $5 million, and a minimum of four years of supervised release.
Distributing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, as much as a $10 million fine and five years of supervised release, Davis said.
The maximum federal penalty for a felon with a firearm is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and up to three years of supervised release, Davis said.
The case was investigated by the Hells Canyon Narcotics Working Group, which is composed of investigators from the FBI, Idaho State Police, Lewiston Police Department, Nez Perce Tribal Police, Grangeville Police Department and Idaho County Sheriff’s Office. The U.S. Forest Service and the Quad Cities Drug Task Force also assisted with the investigation, Davis said.
The indictment was the result of a joint investigation by the Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force, which is a federal multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional task force that supplies supplemental federal funding to federal and state agencies. The task force seeks to identify, disrupt and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking, weapons trafficking and money laundering operations and those primarily responsible for the nation’s illegal drug supply, Davis said.
