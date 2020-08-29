A Lewiston woman is facing a felony forgery charge for attempting to pass a fake $10 bill at the Clearwater River Casino last month.
Meaghan C. Slaney, 28, was given a court date of Sept. 23 for her initial appearance in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court after an arrest warrant was served Thursday and she posted a bond Friday.
Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Cpl. Jason Brown was called to the Clearwater River Casino on July 25 because of a report of a counterfeit bill being passed. Nez Perce Tribal Police handed Brown a fake $10 bill and they reviewed surveillance video that allegedly showed Slaney attempt to exchange the fake bill at the cash cage, court records said.
Casino Security Officer Aaron J. Wheeler identified the woman on the screen as Slaney because she was a regular customer at the casino. The cashier, Delores J. Bohnee, immediately noticed the bill was fake and called security after the money-counting machine rejected it twice. Wheeler “said that Slaney got on her phone, as if she made a phone call, and said ‘did you give me a fake ten dollar bill?’ ” court records said.
Lewiston police had also investigated Slaney in November 2018 for allegedly trying to pass a fake $100 bill at the Maverik gas station on Thain Road in Lewiston. The clerk there kept the bill, contacted police and bought Slaney a coffee after she asked for the fake bill to be returned. Slaney claimed that someone had given her the bill and asked her to pass it on, court records said.
Brown also contacted the U.S. Secret Service about the case. Combating counterfeit money was the original mission of the U.S. Secret Service when it was founded in 1865.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony forgery is 14 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office noted that Slaney had been sentenced for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) on July 23, two days prior to allegedly attempting to pass the fake bill at the casino. She also has a criminal record in Idaho, Oregon and Washington and had failed to show up for court hearings five times since 2019, court records said.
On the possession of a controlled substance charge, Slaney was given a withheld judgment and sentenced to three years of probation with 30 days of discretionary jail time, 100 hours of community service and $845.50 in fines and fees by 2nd District Judge Jay Gaskill, court records said.
