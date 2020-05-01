A 30-year-old Lewiston woman is facing a felony domestic battery charge after allegedly throwing a knife at her husband and stabbing him in the stomach.
Amanda R. Haines made her first court appearance Thursday afternoon in Nez Perce County after being arrested the previous night on the 2000 block of Wheatlands Avenue near Lewiston.
Haines’ husband reportedly suffered a stab wound in his abdomen that was approximately 1 inch deep, according to court documents.
Haines spent one night in the Nez Perce County Jail, before being released Thursday. A no-contact order was issued by the judge, and Haines has retained Lewiston attorney Scott Chapman for representation.
She reportedly told police she had been arguing with her husband, felt threatened, and was attempting to leave when the incident occurred. Her husband told authorities she was threatening to harm herself before she threw the knife from a distance of about 12 feet.
Both parties said they recorded parts of the altercation on their cellphones, according to the probable cause affidavit. Their child was not present at the time of the alleged incident.