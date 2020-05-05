COLFAX — A Lewiston woman was arrested Saturday night in Colfax and booked into Whitman County Jail on charges of possession of heroin with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl and DUI, Whitman County Sheriff’s Sgt. Michael Jordan said.
Hannah R. Barnes, 24, was stopped at about 9 p.m. in downtown Colfax after sheriff’s deputies allegedly witnessed “several traffic violations.” Because of statements and indicators by Barnes, the driver, and passenger Joshua Wakefield, 29, no address given, deputies believed there were illegal drugs in the car. A K-9 and handler arrived during the stop and the K-9, Lilly, gave a positive indication that narcotics were inside the vehicle, Jordan said.
A search warrant was obtained and deputies allegedly found 14 grams of packaged heroin, scales, $310, a small quantity of prescription grade fentanyl, an opioid, and additional drug paraphernalia, Jordan said.
A loaded firearm was also allegedly found concealed with the narcotics, Jordan said.
Barnes made a preliminary appearance in Whitman County Superior Court on Monday.
Wakefield was also expected to face charges, Jordan said. As of Monday, Wakefield did not have a case in Whitman County Superior Court related to the traffic stop Saturday night.