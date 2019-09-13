A Lewiston woman has been charged with a felony for threatening to beat up a woman who was allegedly a victim of sexual assault.
Brittany L. Massie, 24, was charged Thursday with one count of intimidating a witness. Massie has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 25.
Richard J. Hamilton was arrested Aug. 17 for allegedly molesting a woman. The woman reported to Lewiston police that on July 24, she and Hamilton were using methamphetamine. At one point while she tried to smoke meth, Hamilton reportedly tried to kiss her, then he put her on a bed and allegedly touched the woman underneath her pants, according to court records.
Hamilton later told police he tried to touch the woman but when she told him to stop, he discontinued. Hamilton has a status conference scheduled for Sept. 26.
While police were investigating Hamilton’s case, Massie reportedly made threats, in the presence of police, to injure the woman for getting Hamilton arrested. At Hamilton’s preliminary hearing Sept. 4, Massie again reportedly made comments during proceedings, but was told by the bailiffs to keep quiet. After the hearing, Massie left the Nez Perce County courthouse and an officer overheard her yelling, “I want to know where she lives” and “I am going to beat her ass, that’s a promise,” according to court documents. The officer confronted her and told her she would be charged if she continued to threaten the woman.
On Sept. 5, Massie made an expletive-laden Facebook post where she stated, “(There) isn’t any one that’s gonna be able to protect you when I get my hands on you,” according to court records. Massie reportedly said the woman was “laughing” when she first spoke to police and Massie believed she was lying about the alleged sexual assault.
The woman told police she felt intimidated by Massie, and Massie was subsequently charged.
Intimidating a witness is punishable by up to five years in prison.
