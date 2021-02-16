Police cited a Lewiston woman for leaving the scene of an accident and failing to notify police Sunday night after they discovered her car at the bottom of the Mtn Dew Skate Park on Snake River Avenue.
Officers found Natasha Storm at her residence shortly after receiving an automated satellite radio alert at 6:49 p.m. that a 2020 Infinity QX80 was involved in a crash at 1020 Snake River Ave., according to a news release. Officers were not immediately able to locate the accident since the driver apparently left the scene.
They eventually located the Infinity at the bottom of a concrete skateboarding bowl, where it was not visible from the road. The airbag deployed, but Storm did not complain of any injuries, according to the news release.
Because of the heavy snowfall, damage to the skate park could not immediately be determined. The city Parks and Recreation Department was notified and will conduct an assessment of damages.
Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the accident to call (208) 746-0171.