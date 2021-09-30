Prosecutors charged a 37-year-old Lewiston woman with felony injury to a child Wednesday for allegedly spanking her daughter with a belt so hard that it left bruises.
Heather M. Glenn made an initial appearance Wednesday before Latah County Magistrate William Hamlett, who is filling in while other judges are at a conference this week. Hamlett appointed Lewiston attorney Gregory Rausch to represent Glenn and set her bond at $5,000.
According to court documents, police responded to Lewiston High School on Tuesday for a report of child abuse. They interviewed the alleged victim there, who told them that Glenn slapped her over an argument about homework, and struck her across the buttocks with a “punk” belt that had metal eyelets set into it.
Hamlett entered a plea of innocent on Glenn’s behalf and issued a no-contact order between her and the alleged victim. The judge also set an Oct. 13 preliminary hearing in the case. If convicted, Glenn would face a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.