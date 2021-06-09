A 31-year-old Lewiston woman has been charged with felony injury to a child after elementary school staff reported large welts on the back of the child’s thighs and legs, and scrapes on the back of the neck.
Ember D. Johnson, 31, is free on a $15,000 bond. She made her initial appearance Tuesday before Magistrate Judge Sunil Ramalingam, who set a preliminary hearing for June 23. According to an affidavit of probable cause, the child told school staff that Johnson hit her on the legs with a wooden spoon and choked her before school Friday because she and two other children accidentally locked themselves out of the house.
The court is scheduled to consider imposing a no-contact order between Johnson and the alleged victim today. The maximum sentence for felony injury to a child is 10 years in prison.