A Lewiston woman is charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer after police said she slapped an officer on the forehead and kicked him in the stomach Friday night at a Lewiston gas station.
Ashley K. Bordwell, 33, was arraigned by video Monday afternoon in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on the felony charge and a misdemeanor resisting and obstructing an officer charge. Judge Michelle Evans, citing law enforcement and prosecution’s inability to file a probable cause affidavit on the felony charge within 48 hours of the incident, released Bordwell on her own recognizance. Prosecutors were seeking a $5,000 bond.
Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Roberts said he made contact with a man and woman at Maverik gas station at 404 Thain Road in Lewiston at 11:39 p.m. Friday following a 911 call about the two acting aggressively earlier at McDonald’s. Roberts learned there was a valid no-contact order in place against the man and he placed him under arrest. As he did that, “Bordwell became loud and obnoxious,” court records said.
After several attempts to keep Bordwell away from officers as they were arresting the man, who was only identified as her husband, Bordwell was placed in handcuffs. She slipped the handcuffs, and as officers tried to put her in the back of the patrol car, she allegedly struck at Roberts with an open palm that he caught, but she hit him in the forehead. Bordwell was placed in handcuffs again, which she slipped out of again in the patrol car. As officers attempted to get her out of the patrol car, she resisted and allegedly kicked Roberts in the stomach, court records said.
The maximum penalty for felony battery on a law enforcement officer is five years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Evans set a preliminary hearing in the case for Nov. 18.