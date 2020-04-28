A Lewiston woman is charged with felony aggravated battery for allegedly injuring a man she lived with when she attempted to stab him with a kitchen knife.
Police allege Ida D. Arizola, 29, cut a man’s finger and sliced his chest while attempting to stab the man with a kitchen knife. When the man grabbed her hand to take the knife away, she allegedly bit his hand, court records said.
Police were called to the 400 block of Adams Lane in Lewiston at 6:40 p.m. Sunday. Lewiston police officers were looking for a woman wearing gray sweatpants and a black tank top. Police observed a woman walking behind apartments matching the description and when they made contact with her, she allegedly had blood on her pants, court records said.
Arizola was cuffed and read her Miranda rights and she asked for her lawyer to be present, court records said.
Officers then made contact with the alleged victim in the case. The man was in his bedroom with a cut on his left middle finger, a bite mark behind his left thumb and index finger and a slice across the center of his chest, court records said.
The man informed police that he and Arizola were no longer in a dating relationship, but he allowed her to live in his apartment because she had nowhere else to go. She was lying in a sleeping bag on the floor when the alleged victim got up from a chair to go outside to smoke a cigarette. The man said Arizola allegedly began “talking nonsense and cussing” when he returned to the room, court records said.
Arizola then allegedly went into the kitchen and brought back a knife to the bedroom. She allegedly held the knife in her right hand out away from her body and pointed the tip at the alleged victim. Arizola allegedly swung the knife at the man and he put his left hand up to avoid being stabbed, which is when the knife allegedly cut his finger. Arizola then allegedly attempted to stab him in the chest, which caused the cut on his chest, court records said.
The alleged victim then grabbed Arizola’s hand and took the knife away, which is when she allegedly bit his hand, court records said. Neighbors came downstairs and Arizola allegedly told them the man tried to stab her, court records said.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for aggravated battery is 15 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Nez Perce County Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert set bond at $15,000 in the case.
Seubert set a preliminary hearing in the case for May 6.
Wells may be contacted at mwells@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2275.