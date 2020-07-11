A Lewiston woman is charged with felony aggravated battery for allegedly hitting a man with a metal bar and punching him.
Elsie A. Hada, 24, was arraigned by video in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court on Friday afternoon by Judge Sunil Ramlingam.
Lewiston police were dispatched to the 1600 block of 11th Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. Friday after a witness told police he saw Hada hitting a man. Police say Hada hit the man with a metal bar after backing him into a corner in the kitchen, court records said.
Police said Hada later hit the man with the metal bar after he unsuccessfully attempted to barricade himself behind the bedroom door. The impact of the blow knocked the phone out of his hand. The altercation continued outside, where Hada allegedly punched the man in the head before leaving, court records said.
Police say the man had swelling and bruising on his left forearm and a red line mark on his left ribs, but he refused medical treatment. When police caught up with Hada, she said she brought the metal bar with her for protection and only acted like she was going to hit the man, court records said.
Ramalingam set bond at $5,000 in the case. Ramalingam also issued a no-contact order between Hada and the man.
Ramalingam set a preliminary hearing in the case for July 22.