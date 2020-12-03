A Lewiston woman is charged with felony injury to children after her newborn child tested positive for amphetamines and opioids in June.
Chelsae R. Yager, 29, was arraigned on the charge Wednesday in Nez Perce County Magistrate Court, where Judge Sunil Ramalingam set a preliminary hearing in the case for Dec. 16. A summons was served on Yager for the charge on Nov. 20.
The maximum penalty in Idaho for felony injury to children is 10 years in prison and a $50,000 fine.
Lewiston Police were contacted June 24 by Idaho Child Protective Services because a newborn baby tested positive for amphetamines and opioids. Yager told police she had “gotten off parole and had a few relapses.” She was an IV heroin user and occasionally used methamphetamine, according to court documents.
Yager allegedly was using illegal drugs at 2 a.m. on June 23 when she started having contractions. She told police she went ahead and used the drugs because she already knew the baby would test positive.
Toxicology tests on the umbilical cord showed amphetamine, methamphetamine and morphine. The baby showed signs of withdrawal shortly after birth, court documents said.
A Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome test performed on the baby showed a 20, the highest, or worst, score possible. The baby was treated in June with phenobarbital because of seizures, and the foster family was working with a neurologist in October to wean the baby off the medication, court records said.